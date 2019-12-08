Trump thanks Iran for 'very fair' negotiation on prisoner release

(@imziishan)

Washington, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump thanked Tehran for a "very fair" negotiation that led to the release Saturday of an America scholar held in Iran and an Iranian scientist jailed in the US.

Xiyue Wang, a Princeton University researcher held for three years in Iran, was exchanged in Switzerland for Massoud Solemani, who had been arrested in Chicago more than a year ago.

In a tweet, Trump boasted that Wang was taken during the Obama administration and "returned during the Trump Administration.""Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together!"