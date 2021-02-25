UrduPoint.com
Turkey Foreign Minister 'strongly Condemns Attempted Coup' In Armenia

Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey on Thursday "strongly condemned" what it described as an attempted coup in neighbouring Armenia, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was facing calls by the military's top brass to resign.

"We strongly condemn the attempted coup in Armenia," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference in Budapest. "We are absolutely against coups and coup attempts anywhere in the world."

