UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Strengthens Inspections Of Compliance With COVID-19 Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Turkey strengthens inspections of compliance with COVID-19 rules

ISTANBUL, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkish authorities on Thursday launched nationwide controls to monitor compliance with the COVID-19-related rules during the normalization period.

Throughout the day, local officials and police teams took the streets, avenues, and main squares in Turkey's most crowded city Istanbul. Thousands of mobile police and gendarmerie vehicles patrolled the city with drones.

"We are in a period of controlled normalization amid the pandemic. For our lives to be normal, we must follow all the rules.

We are all responsible to each other," police units constantly said via megaphones.

The controls were mainly concentrated in cafes and restaurants, which have begun to host customers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. with half capacity across the city.

According to the new normalization plan announced on Monday, all 81 provinces were divided into low, medium, high, and very high-risk categories based on infection rate and vaccination process. A controlled normalization period has begun in low, medium, and high-risk regions.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Turkey Vehicles Istanbul All P

Recent Stories

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

18 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

20 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

32 minutes ago

Russia Starts Working on Preliminary Design of Spa ..

19 minutes ago

Wildlife identification system launched for safety ..

19 minutes ago

Migratory birds start return flight

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.