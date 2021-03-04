Turkey strengthens inspections of compliance with COVID-19 rules

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkish authorities on Thursday launched nationwide controls to monitor compliance with the COVID-19-related rules during the normalization period.

Throughout the day, local officials and police teams took the streets, avenues, and main squares in Turkey's most crowded city Istanbul. Thousands of mobile police and gendarmerie vehicles patrolled the city with drones.

"We are in a period of controlled normalization amid the pandemic. For our lives to be normal, we must follow all the rules.

We are all responsible to each other," police units constantly said via megaphones.

The controls were mainly concentrated in cafes and restaurants, which have begun to host customers between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. with half capacity across the city.

According to the new normalization plan announced on Monday, all 81 provinces were divided into low, medium, high, and very high-risk categories based on infection rate and vaccination process. A controlled normalization period has begun in low, medium, and high-risk regions.