UrduPoint.com

Turkish President Sends Condolences To Palestinians Over Deadly Gaza Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Turkish president sends condolences to Palestinians over deadly Gaza fire

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Turkish president on Friday conveyed his condolences to the "friendly and brotherly Palestinian people" over the death of 21 Palestinians after a fire ripped through a building in the Gaza Strip.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of 21 Palestinian brothers, including children, in the fire disaster in Gaza," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter. Erdogan wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The fire erupted Thursday at a building in the Jabalia refugee camp where residents were attending a party. Reports said the fatalities included women and children, while many other people were injured.

A statement by Palestinian Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said President Mahmoud Abbas declared a period of national mourning Friday. Jabalia is one of eight refugee camps in the area, which is home to 2.3 million people and is one of the world's most densely populated locations.

Related Topics

Injured Fire World Twitter Gaza Tayyip Erdogan Women Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

17 minutes ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.