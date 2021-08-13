UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, 17 Injured After Explosion On Russian Bus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Two dead, 17 injured after explosion on Russian bus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Two women have died following an explosion on a bus in western Russia that also left 17 people injured, local authorities said on Friday.

The explosion went off overnight Thursday when the bus carrying 35 passengers was at a stop near a shopping centre.

"The number of injured has risen to 19," the governor of Voronezh region Alexander Gusev said Friday on his Telegram channel.

One woman died shortly after the explosion and another passed away in hospital on Friday morning, according to Gusev.

Several of the wounded remain in serious condition, the governor said.

Video taken by passersby and posted on social media showed that the blast tore the roof off the vehicle and blew out its windows.

The Voronezh branch of the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Friday that it had opened a negligence case over the upkeep of the bus.

It added that experts from Moscow have been sent to Voronezh to help establish the circumstances of the explosion.

Voronezh deputy governor Sergei Sokolov had earlier told the Interfax news agency that there was "nothing to indicate that this was a terrorist attack".

Road accidents are frequent in Russia due to the poor state of road infrastructure and a relaxed attitude towards rules of the road, particularly driving under the influence.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Poor Moscow Russia Social Media Road Vehicle Died Voronezh Women From

Recent Stories

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorr ..

Nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.32 a barrel Thursday

21 minutes ago
 Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggl ..

Youth need ‘seat at the table’ to lead struggle for better future: UN chief

21 minutes ago
 RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

29 minutes ago
 Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

27 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, d ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, death toll at 4,506,583

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.