Two dead in attack on oil tanker off coast of Oman: operator

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Two crew members of a Japanese-owned oil tanker died in a suspected piracy incident off the coast of Oman, the UK office of the company that manages the vessel said Friday.

"With profound sadness, we understand the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on 29 July, 2021 has resulted in the deaths of two crew members onboard: a Romanian national and a UK national," Zodiac Maritime wrote on its Twitter page.