Two Political Veterans Face Off In Fight For Nigeria's Presidency

June 15, 2022

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :When Nigeria's opposition named veteran operator Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 election candidate, ruling APC party chief Bola Tinubu quickly welcomed a chance to compete against a "worthy" opponent.

Two wealthy, Muslim, septuagenarian political warhorses who both shook off corruption scandals, Tinubu and Abubakar have much in common.

Now they face off in the February election after winning their primaries.

Tinubu, 70, is a former Lagos governor nicknamed the "Godfather" for his clout.

Abubakar, 75, is a tycoon and former vice president who as champion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on his sixth bid to govern Africa's most populous nation.

Initial battle lines are drawn to replace President Muhammadu Buhari, who steps down after the two terms allowed in the constitution.

But eight months from the vote, analysts say the campaign risks sliding into a race between south and north in a polarised Nigeria struggling with insecurity and economic woes, from high inflation to weak oil output.

Campaigning may become divisive with a longer-than-usual run-up to the February 25 vote -- in past elections, candidates were announced shortly before the ballot.

Seen as longtime fixtures of Nigeria's politics, both men may struggle to win over a youthful population disenchanted with the country's business-as-usual, money-driven politics.

