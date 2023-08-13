Open Menu

Typhoon Khanun Causes Emergencies In Russia's Far East

Published August 13, 2023

VLADIVOSTOK, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) --:Typhoon Khanun triggered severe floods in Primorsky Krai of Russia's Far East, prompting 21 municipalities to declare a state of emergency, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

The ministry said on its social media channel that more than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated from the flooded areas. Twenty-eight settlements are cut off by water and nine boat crossings have been set up.

The floods are still affecting 16 municipal districts, where 4,368 residential buildings, 5,654 household plots and 43 sections of roads remain submerged, the ministry said, adding that engineers will start restoring power supply after the transformer substations are freed from water.

Alexander Kurenkov, head of the ministry, sent an operational group to Primorsky Krai to coordinate the work.

The typhoon brought heavy rainfall to Primorsky Krai from Aug. 9 to 11.

Ussuriysk, a major city in Primorsky Krai, suffered the most destructive flooding in the last ten years. The water level in the Razdolnaya River rose to a record high of ten meters, inundating residential buildings and streets. Gas supply was also cut off to ensure safety. Enditem

