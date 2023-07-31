Open Menu

Typhoon Khanun Heads Toward Japan's Okinawa, Amami Regions

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Typhoon Khanun heads toward Japan's Okinawa, Amami regions

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said a large and powerful typhoon is expected to approach the country's southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami from Monday through Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said Typhoon Khanun was moving across the sea south of Japan and headed north-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour as of 7:00 a.m. local time on Monday.

The storm had a central atmospheric pressure of 960 hectopascals, with winds of up to 144 kilometers per hour near its center and gusts of up to 198 kilometers per hour, said the JMA.

The agency added that winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour are expected in Okinawa and up to 72 kilometers per hour in Amami on Monday.

Weather officials forecasted that the storm will continue to move northward while developing, gradually change its course westward, and come closest to the regions of Okinawa and Amami through Tuesday.

