UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Govt Promises More Virus Tests As Criticism Grows

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:50 PM

UK govt promises more virus tests as criticism grows

London, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Britain said Wednesday it would soon begin testing 25,000 people daily for COVID-19 as criticism of the government grew over low numbers of testing compared to other countries.

Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told Sky tv that it was targeting 25,000 daily tests by "mid-April", after the latest figures revealed the UK death toll was almost 1,800,.

The victims included a 13-year-old boy, thought to be the country's youngest victim.

"We think within days we'll be able to go from our present capacity, as I say, of 12,750, to 15,000," said Jenrick.

"And then mid-April is when we expect to be at 25,000," he added.

Ministers have been put on the back foot as criticism over the lack of testing grows.

Related Topics

UK TV From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Ministry of Health Launches Corona Helpli ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches series of webinars to suppo ..

26 minutes ago

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

51 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.