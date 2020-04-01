UK govt promises more virus tests as criticism grows

London, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Britain said Wednesday it would soon begin testing 25,000 people daily for COVID-19 as criticism of the government grew over low numbers of testing compared to other countries.

Housing Minister Robert Jenrick told Sky tv that it was targeting 25,000 daily tests by "mid-April", after the latest figures revealed the UK death toll was almost 1,800,.

The victims included a 13-year-old boy, thought to be the country's youngest victim.

"We think within days we'll be able to go from our present capacity, as I say, of 12,750, to 15,000," said Jenrick.

"And then mid-April is when we expect to be at 25,000," he added.

Ministers have been put on the back foot as criticism over the lack of testing grows.