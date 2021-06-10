UrduPoint.com
UK PM Claims 'common Ground' With EU, Biden On N.Ireland

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Carbis Bay, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday insisted there was "common ground" among the UK, EU and United States on protecting the peace in Northern Ireland as tensions simmer after Brexit.

Following his first face-to-face talks with US President Joe Biden on the eve of a G7 summit, Johnson said all sides agreed to "make sure we keep the balance of the peace process going and ... I'm optimistic that we can do that".

