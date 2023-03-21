Ukraine conflict to dominate Putin, Xi talks

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were set to hold a second day of talks on Tuesday, as the Russian leader said he was open to discussing China's proposals on the fighting in Ukraine.

On Monday, Putin and Xi held four and a half hours of talks, calling each other "dear friend." In a rare move, Putin escorted Xi to his car after the talks, and the two were seen smiling together.

During the meeting, the Russian leader said he was open to talks on Ukraine and praised Beijing's 12-point position paper on the conflict, which includes a call for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.

Xi told Putin Monday that China was ready to "continue to play a constructive role in promoting the political settlement" of the Ukraine crisis, according to the official Chinese agency, Xinhua.

The United States has accused Beijing of mulling arms exports to Moscow, claims China has denied.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would welcome talks with Xi, although it was unclear Monday if the Chinese leader planned to speak to him after his visit to Moscow.

Kyiv on Monday said it expected Xi to use Beijing's influence to push for an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine and was "closely" following the visit.