UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Minister Gets Jab To Boost Flagging Rollout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine minister gets jab to boost flagging rollout

Kiev, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov received a coronavirus jab on Monday, as he tries to encourage more Ukrainians to get vaccinated and boost a faltering rollout.

The ex-Soviet nation of 40 million people launched its vaccination campaign last week but authorities have already come under fire for a slow rollout.

Receiving his jab in front of cameras at a hospital in the capital Kiev, Stepanov sought to boost confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first 500,000 doses of which arrived in Ukraine last month.

But many Ukrainians are sceptical of the drug, including the medical workers who are first in line.

"Today, I have proved by my own example that the vaccine received by Ukraine is absolutely safe and effective," Stepanov said in a statement after the vaccination.

The health ministry's press service said that only 3,000 medical workers received the jabs during the first five days of the vaccination campaign.

Ukrainian media reported that some unused shots were thrown away after doctors did not show up for their appointments.

The government has already faced criticism for the slow vaccine rollout, and Ukrainian lawmakers invited the health minister to parliament on Friday for a report on the campaign.

More than 1.3 million infections have been recorded in Ukraine and more than 26,000 people have died.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Parliament Died Kiev Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

51 minutes ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

51 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park launches first MEA Energy Innovation Hub

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.