UN Chief, Opening Mideast Session, Warns Of 'uncontainable' Crisis

Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

UN chief, opening Mideast session, warns of 'uncontainable' crisis

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday pleaded for an immediate end to deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence, warning a Security Council meeting that the fighting could plunge the region into an "uncontainable" crisis.

"Fighting must stop.

It must stop immediately," Guterres said as he opened a Security Council session delayed by Israel's ally the United States, calling the violence that has killed nearly 200 people over the past week "utterly appalling.""It has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole," he said.

