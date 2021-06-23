UN draft climate report: Impacts on people

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A draft report from the UN's climate science advisory panel offers the most exhaustive look yet at how our warming planet will impact humankind's health, wealth and well-being.

AFP had exclusive access to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draft, set to be published next year.

Here are some of its findings on impacts on people: - Food and water - The report shows how climate change has already decreased major crop production globally and is predicted to impact yields throughout the 21st century, putting greater pressure on countries with a growing number of mouths to feed.

- Between 2015-2019, an estimated 166 million people, primarily in Africa and Central America, required humanitarian assistance due to climate-related food emergencies - Rising CO2 levels will also degrade the quality of crops, reducing vital minerals and nutrients in key foodstuffs - Despite greater levels of socioeconomic development, nearly 10 million more children will go undernourished and stunted by 2050 -- exposing them to a lifetime of associated health risks - Catch potential of marine fisheries -- on which millions of people rely as their main protein source -- is projected to fall 40 to 70 percent for tropical regions of Africa if emissions continue unabated - Halving red meat consumption and doubling intake of nuts, fruits and vegetables could reduce food-related emissions as much as 70 percent by mid-century and save 11 million lives by 2030 - Extreme weather - Rising temperatures will reduce people's physical ability to work, with much of South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and parts of Central and South America losing up to 250 working days a year by 2100.

- An additional 1.

7 billion people will be exposed to severe heat and an additional 420 million people subjected to extreme heatwaves if the planet warms by two degrees Celsius compared to 1.5 degrees -- the range laid out in the Paris Agreement - By 2080, hundreds of millions of city dwellers in sub-Saharan Africa and South and Southeast Asia could face more than 30 days of deadly heat each year - Flooding on average will likely displace 2.7 million people annually in Africa. Without emissions cuts, more than 85 million people could be forced to leave their homes in sub-Saharan Africa due to climate induced impacts by 2050 - A plus 1.5-degrees-Celsius world would see two or three times more people affected by floods in Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, four times more in Ecuador and Uruguay, and a five-fold jump in Peru - Some 170 million people are expected to be hit by extreme drought this century if warming reaches three degrees Celsius - The number of people in Europe at high risk of mortality will triple with three degrees Celsius warming compared to 1.5 degrees of warming - Disease and other impacts - As rising temperatures expand the habitat of mosquitoes, by 2050 half the world's population is predicted to be at risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever, yellow fever and Zika virus.

- Without significant reductions in carbon pollution, an additional 2.25 billion people could be put at risk of dengue fever across Asia, Europe and Africa- The number of people forced from their homes in Asia is projected to increase six-fold between 2020 and 2050- By mid-century, between 31 and 143 million could be internally displaced due to water shortages, agricultural stresses, and sea level rise in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Latin America