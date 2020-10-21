UN Libya envoy 'optimistic' on ceasefire prospects

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The UN's Libya envoy said Wednesday she was "quite optimistic" about the prospects of a ceasefire emerging from talks under way in Geneva between the two warring factions in the troubled north African country.

After two days of face-to-face discussions at the United Nations, which are scheduled to last until Saturday, the two sides have agreed to open internal land and air routes.

They also agreed to maintain the current calm on the frontlines and to avoid military escalation, and on moves which should ensure the increase of oil production.

"The two sides have reached agreement on several important issues which directly impact the lives and welfare of the Libyan people," Stephanie Williams, the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told a press conference.

"I'm quite optimistic... there is an air of seriousness and commitment," she said on the prospect of a ceasefire.

Libya has been wracked by conflict since the overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. Rival power centres as well as a myriad of militias are vying for control and are based around the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli and a parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, which backs Khalifa Haftar.

The eastern military commander launched an offensive on Tripoli in April 2019.