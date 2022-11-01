UrduPoint.com

US Again Rebuffs Imran Khan's Claims About Involvement In His Removal From Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

US again rebuffs Imran Khan's claims about involvement in his removal from power

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The United States will counter misinformation with information, a State Department spokesperson said Monday, reiterating rejection of former prime minister Imran Khan's persistent allegations that US was responsible for his ouster from power, as his "long march" winds its way through various cities to Islamabad.

"What we can do is counter disinformation, misinformation with information," Spokesperson Ned price said in response to a question at his daily press briefing from the correspondent of a Pakistani tv channel about the Khan-led March during which the PTI chief was again blaming the US of "regime change" in Pakistan.

"We said many times now, including in this briefing room, that there is no truth to these allegations," Price said, adding, "We won't let propaganda, we won't let misinformation or disinformation get in the way of an important bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan.

"We've always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to our interests," he said.

"That remains unchanged." Responding to another question, the spokesperson said although general elections in Pakistan have not yet been announced, "We support the peaceful holding of constitutional and democratic elections, not just in Pakistan but around the world".

"These are issues that we discuss with all of our partners around the world," he added.

