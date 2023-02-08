US approves $10 bn sale of Himars rocket launchers to Poland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The United States on Tuesday announced its approval of a $10 billion sale of 18 Himars precision rocket launchers plus ammunition and other equipment to Poland, a NATO ally that borders conflict-hit Ukraine.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland's military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats," it added.

Himars launchers have played a key role in Ukraine's fight against Moscow's invasion, allowing Kyiv's forces to carry out precision strikes on supply dumps and other Russian positions.

The announcement on the sale of the rocket launchers to Poland -- which shares a long border with Ukraine -- comes nearly a year after the start of Russia's invasion.

The State Department approved the possible sale, and the DSCA on Tuesday provided the required notification to Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.