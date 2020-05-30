UrduPoint.com
US Cop Who Kneeled On Black Man's Neck Charged With 3rd-degree Murder: Prosecutor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

US cop who kneeled on black man's neck charged with 3rd-degree murder: prosecutor

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :A sacked Minneapolis policeman who kneeled on the neck of a handcuffed African-American man who later died was charged on Friday with third-degree murder, prosecutors said.

"Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office with murder and with manslaughter," the county's prosecutor Mike Freeman told reporters, specifying that the charge was murder in the third degree.

Freeman said that he does "anticipate" that additional charges could also be filed against the three other officers accused of involvement in Floyd's death, but he declined to address those potential steps.

