UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Coronavirus Deaths Pass Bleak 10,000 Milestone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

US coronavirus deaths pass bleak 10,000 milestone

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Americans were put on notice Monday not to let up in the fight against the coronavirus, as a grim milestone of 10,000 deaths cast a pall over the first signs of optimism about the outbreak's trajectory.

The United States has emerged as one of the world's worst-hit nations, with a steadily mounting number of fatalities and millions facing the possibility of economic ruin.

Authorities began the week by telling frightened communities to brace for one of the worst periods yet in an outbreak that has not yet reached its peak.

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, which has been keeping a running tally of coronavirus numbers, said more than 368,000 US cases had been confirmed, with 10,986 deaths by late Monday.

Only Italy (16,523) and Spain (13,341) have seen more of their citizens killed by the pandemic.

There was a glimmer of hope, however, in New York, the main focus of the US outbreak, where there have been more than 4,750 deaths statewide and 130,000 cases.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday the death rate had been "effectively flat" for two days. The state reported 599 new deaths, similar to Sunday's tally of 594 and down from a record 630 on Saturday.

But the governor ordered schools and non-essential businesses to remain shut for a further three weeks, telling reporters: "Now is not the time to be lax." - 'Social distancing is working' - "It is hopeful but it is also inconclusive," Cuomo said, adding that it would be a "mistake" to relax restrictions too early.

"If the curve is turning, it's because the rate of infection is going down. If the rate of infection is going down, it's because social distancing is working." The pandemic has killed nearly 75,000 worldwide since the new coronavirus emerged in December in China, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

Authorities have warned that between 100,000 and 240,000 people could die in the United States, even in a best-case scenario with social distancing guidelines being observed.

Nine states -- all controlled by Republican governors -- have still not yet ordered total lockdowns, much to the frustration of public health experts.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked a last-minute attempt by the governor of the midwestern state to postpone the next day's Democratic presidential Primary and other elections because of the coronavirus epidemic and ruled that the vote should go ahead.

In a 4-2 decision, the top state court overturned an executive order from the Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who had sought to delay the election until June citing the threat to poll workers and voters from the virus.

Wisconsin, which is among those under stay-at-home orders, would have joined around 15 US states that have already delayed their primaries.

Evers moved to postpone the election unilaterally after the Republican-majority state Senate and state Assembly ignored his repeated appeals for a delay.

- Pathway from crisis - Although hotspots like New York face a dire lack of protective gear, ventilators and medics, there was further cause for optimism, with early-hit states like Washington and California demonstrating a possible pathway out of the crisis.

Washington state appears to be on the downward slope of its case curve and has even sent 400 ventilators to New York, but its governor Jay Inslee said he feared a second wave because of the ongoing patchwork response.

"Even if Washington gets on top of this fully, if another state doesn't, it can come back and come across our borders two months from now, so this is important to have a national success," he told NBC.

California is also showing how it is possible to get on top of the crisis, said epidemiologist Brandon Brown of the University of California, Riverside.

"We are now ramping up testing, starting to measure community spread, preparing spaces for when hospitals may be overrun," he said.

On the sports front, the golf world has reconfigured its schedule -- the Masters will now be in November, and the US Open and Ryder Cup will go ahead on back-to-back weeks in September.

"Sports, and particularly the game of golf, are important vehicles for healing and hope," said PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Senate Supreme Court World Governor Sports China Washington Vote Vehicles Brandon Riverside New York Spain Italy United States May June September November December Sunday All From Top Million Court US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

8 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.