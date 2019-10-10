UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Counter-terror Analyst Arrested For Leaking Top Secret Into

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:20 AM

US counter-terror analyst arrested for leaking top secret into

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :A counter-terrorism analyst at the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly leaking top secret information to journalists, officials said.

Henry Kyle Frese, 30, of Alexandria, Virginia, was taken into custody when he arrived at work and faces two counts of revealing classified defense information, they said.

"Frese was caught red-handed disclosing sensitive national security information for personal gain," assistant attorney general John Demers told reporters.

The Justice Department did not reveal the content of the information allegedly leaked by Frese other than to say that it concerned a "foreign country's weapons systems." The identity of the two journalists to whom Frese allegedly provided classified information was also not disclosed.

The journalists involved appeared to work for CNBC and NBC news, according to information gleaned from the indictment and Frese's Twitter feed.

CNBC, citing "sources with direct knowledge of US intelligence reports," reported in May 2018 that China had installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on the contested Spratly Islands.

There was no immediate response from CNBC to a request for comment.

Frese was allegedly in a romantic relationship with one of the two reporters, according to the indictment handed down by a Federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Frese was a contractor with DIA from January 2017 to February 2018, and a full-fledged DIA employee since then, with clearance ranging up to the top secret level, officials said.

The DIA is the US military's intelligence service.

In April or May of last year, Frese allegedly accessed an intelligence report "unrelated to his job duties on multiple occasions" and passed on information to one of the journalists, according to the indictment.

Frese's cell phone was being monitored and he was heard last month transmitting classified information to one of the reporters, it added.

"Frese allegedly disclosed highly classified national defense information, which puts our country and people at risk," FBI special agent Alan Kohler said.

"He violated his oath to serve and protect the United States."Frese could face up to 10 years in prison for each count of transmitting classified information.

Related Topics

China Twitter Job Alexandria Virginia United States January February April May FBI 2017 2018 From Top Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits GITEX Technolo ..

7 hours ago

EU urges Turkey to halt Syria offensive

7 hours ago

Theyab, Abdullah bin Zayed convey UAE Leaders&#039 ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

8 hours ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.