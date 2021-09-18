US Defense Secretary apologizes for strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized Friday for a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul that mistakenly killed 10 civilians, including children, during the chaotic US pullout last month.

"I offer my deepest condolences to surviving family members of those who were killed," Austin said in a statement.

"We apologize, and we will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake," he said.