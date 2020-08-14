UrduPoint.com
US Looks Forward To Boosting Ties With Pakistan: Pompeo

Fri 14th August 2020

US looks forward to boosting ties with Pakistan: Pompeo

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States looks forward to strengthening its partnership with Pakistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he greeted the Pakistani people on the occasion of their 74th Independence Day.

"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan as you celebrate your Independence Day," Pompeo said in a message released on Thursday.

For more than 70 years, the US and Pakistan have worked together on issues of "critical importance," he said.

"Last year, despite many challenges, we have made notable progress in advancing the Afghan peace process, and our health and economic cooperation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is saving lives," Pompeo said.

"The United States looks forward to strengthening our bilateral partnership by expanding US-Pakistan trade and working together to protect fundamental freedoms in the years to come," he added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

