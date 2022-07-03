UrduPoint.com

US Mega Drought Makes Boating Rough On Lake Mead

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Lake Mead, United States, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :In the 15 years since Adam Dailey began boating on Lake Mead, the shoreline has receded hundreds of metres, the result of more than two decades of punishing drought that is drying out the western United States.

Launch spots that lined the edge of the lake, located outside Las Vegas, have been abandoned, and a single ramp is now the only way to get a boat in the water.

"We used to have more. So everyone's fighting to use one ramp... and still trying to figure out how to get along," said Dailey.

"It's kind of sad, what's going on. But we still come out and try to enjoy it when we can." Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the United States, a huge man-made body of water formed by the construction of the Hoover Dam in the early 1930s.

Its 247-square-mile (640-square-kilometer) surface area stores water for tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland in the southwest.

But it's shrinking at a terrifying rate and now stands at just one-quarter full.

The National Park Service (NPS), which manages access to the lake, has spent more than $40 million since 2010 trying to keep the water open to boaters.

It costs them $2-3 million Dollars to reconfigure the boat launch ramp every time the water levels fall another four feet (120 centimeters).

"Declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of ongoing drought have reshaped the park's shorelines," the NPS says on its website.

"As Lake Mead continues to recede, extending launch ramps becomes more difficult and more expensive due to the topography and projected decline in water levels."

