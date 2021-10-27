US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine in 5-to-11s

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :A medical panel of US government advisors voted Tuesday to recommend authorizing the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for five-to-11-year-olds, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks.

"It is pretty clear to me that the benefits do outweigh the risk when I hear about children who are being put in the ICU, who are having long term outcomes after their Covid, and children are dying," said Amanda Cohn of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, who voted yes.

There were 17 votes in favor and one abstention.