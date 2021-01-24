US Passes 25 Million Covid-19 Cases: Johns Hopkins
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:10 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 25 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the United States since the pandemic began, Johns Hopkins University said Sunday, just days after President Joe Biden's inauguration.
The milestone was reached only five days after the US, the world's wealthiest and hardest-hit nation, recorded 400,000 deaths from the disease.