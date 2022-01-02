UrduPoint.com

US Seeks New 5G Delay To Study Interference With Planes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks their already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment.

The US rollout of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for December 5, but was delayed to January 5 after aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing raised concerns about potential interference with the devices planes use to measure altitude.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, asked for the latest delay in a letter sent Friday to AT&T and Verizon, two of the country's biggest telecom operators.

The US letter asked the companies to "continue to pause introducing commercial C-Band service" -- the frequency range used for 5G -- "for an additional short period of no more than two weeks beyond the currently scheduled deployment date of January 5."

