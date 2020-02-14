UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Senate Votes To Restrain Trump From Attacking Iran

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Senate votes to restrain Trump from attacking Iran

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The US Senate voted Thursday to restrain President Donald Trump from attacking Iran, with eight members of his Republican Party bucking their leadership to agree.

The resolution, which requires Trump to seek explicit authorization from Congress before further hostilities with Iran, has already passed the Democratic-led House of Representatives but faces a near-certain veto from Trump.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Iran Trump Congress From

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

23 minutes ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

23 minutes ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

23 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

2 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

3 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.