US Senate Votes To Restrain Trump From Attacking Iran
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The US Senate voted Thursday to restrain President Donald Trump from attacking Iran, with eight members of his Republican Party bucking their leadership to agree.
The resolution, which requires Trump to seek explicit authorization from Congress before further hostilities with Iran, has already passed the Democratic-led House of Representatives but faces a near-certain veto from Trump.