US, South Korea agree to finalize their 'Tailored Deterrence Strategy' by May

ANKARA, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The US and South Korea have agreed to finalize revising the Tailored Deterrence Strategy (TDS) before the upcoming Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) expected in May of this year.

In a joint statement issued by the US Department of Defense Tuesday evening after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup in Seoul, the two sides agreed to bolster the level and scale of this year's combined military exercises and training.

"The two leaders reaffirmed that the two sides will make substantive progress in completing the revision of the Tailored Deterrence Strategy (TDS) before this year's SCM," said the statement.