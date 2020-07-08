US: UN report 'whitewashing' Iran general by criticizing drone strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday blasted a UN finding that a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general was unlawful, saying the report whitewashed Qasem Soleimani's record.

"It takes a special kind of intellectual dishonesty to issue a report condemning the United States for acting in self-defense while whitewashing General Soleimani's notorious past as one of the world's deadliest terrorists," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.