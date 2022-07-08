UrduPoint.com

US Women Beat Jamaica 5-0, Book World Cup Berth

Monterrey, Mexico, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :The United States steamrolled Jamaica 5-0 on Thursday to book a return to the women's World Cup, helped by Haiti's 3-0 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF W Championship.

Sophia Smith bagged a brace in the space of three minutes and Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman scored second-half goals to complete the rout over the Jamaican team -- known as the "Reggae Girlz" -- who had surprised Mexico 1-0 in their tournament opener.

Five minutes into the contest, Smith attacked down the right side and, after slipping the ball over Jamaican defender Deneisha Blackwood, she drove into the box and delivered a right-footed shot into the net.

Three minutes later she struck again, played forward by a deep ball and scoring in front of goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

The eight-team tournament in Monterrey serves as the regional qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand -- where the United States will be vying for a third straight title after triumphs in 2015 and 2019.

The two top teams in each group book World Cup berths along with their semi-final spots in the CONCACAF tournament.

The United States had opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Haiti, but the Haitians bounced back with a vengeance against Mexico.

Roselord Borgella in the 14th minute and Nerilia Mondesir in the 67th converted penalties for Haiti and Sherly Jeudy curled in a spectacular free kick in the 78th to seal the win.

Haiti and Jamaica will meet Monday with second place in the group and another World Cup berth on the line.

The third place teams from each group advance to next February's global playoff for the three remaining World Cup spots.

The winners of the tournament book a Paris 2024 Olympic berth while the runner-up and third-place teams will meet in a playoff next year to determine another Paris Games berth.

