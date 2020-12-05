UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Vaccines Do Not Equal Zero Covid': WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

'Vaccines do not equal zero Covid': WHO

Geneva, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The roll-out of vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic will not by itself eliminate the deadly coronavirus, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

The WHO warned against complacency and what it said was an erroneous belief that because vaccines are on the near-horizon, the crisis is over.

"Vaccines do not equal zero Covid," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference.

"By themselves, they will not do the job," he said, adding that "the vaccine will not be with everyone early next year".

Britain on Wednesday became the first Western country to approve a vaccine for general use, piling pressure on other countries to follow suit swiftly.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that progress on vaccines "gives us all a lift and we can now start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"However, WHO is concerned that there is a growing perception that the pandemic is over.

"The truth is that at present, many places are witnessing very high transmission of the virus, which is putting enormous pressure on hospitals, intensive care units and health workers.

" Global coronavirus infections passed 65 million on Friday.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1.5 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

"The pandemic still has a long a way to run and decisions made by leaders and citizens in the coming days will determine both the course of the virus in the short term and when this pandemic will ultimately end," said Tedros.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, added that these decisions "can mean life and death for us, life and death for our family".

According to the WHO's overview of candidate vaccines, 51 are currently being tested on humans, 13 of which have reached final-stage mass testing.

A further 163 candidate vaccines are being developed in laboratories with a view to eventual human trials.

Related Topics

World China Job Progress Van Lead December Family All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

12 minutes ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

12 minutes ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

13 minutes ago

Ali Muhammad asks Opposition to play role in Parli ..

34 minutes ago

Klopp accuses Premier League chiefs of 'ignoring p ..

34 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.