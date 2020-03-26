UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Communications Satellite Out Of Service

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

Venezuelan communications satellite out of service

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Venezuela's first communications satellite, launched in 2008, is out of service due to a systems failure, the country's government said Wednesday.

"Due to a failure, the Simon Bolivar satellite is no longer working for communication," said the science and technology minister in a statement, without giving further details.

On Monday, the US-based news site Space News reported that VeneSat1 -- the satellite's other name -- "has been stuck for 10 days in an elliptical orbit," after a "series of maneuvers left it tumbling in an unusable orbit.

" According to the Bolivarian Agency for Space Activities, the satellite was used to transmit certain television signals, as well as for internet connections and mobile telephone use.

It was built by China and baptized "Simon Bolivar" in honor of a national Venezuelan hero. It was launched in 2008, while Hugo Chavez was in office (1999-2013).

Venezuela launched a second satellite, the "Francisco de Miranda," in September 2012.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Mobile China SITE September TV Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 March 2020

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP &amp; MoI to Conduct &#039;National Disinfec ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Montenegro&#039;s President dis ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Serbia&#039;s President discuss ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Armenian President review joint ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.