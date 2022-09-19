Verdict expected for Swiss 'IS' knifewoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bellinzona, Switzerland, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A court is on Monday due to issue a verdict in a trial of a woman accused of slashing two people in the name of the Islamic State group in an upscale shop in normally tranquil Switzerland.

Prosecutors have called for the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to be sentenced to 14 years for "terrorism", but asked that the sentence be suspended and the woman be committed to a closed treatment facility for as long as she is deemed a threat.

The court is due to start reading its verdict on Monday at 10 am (0800 GMT).

The 29-year-old woman's mental state is at the heart of the trial at Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, in the Italian-speaking Ticino region where the attack occurred.

The attack, which did not result in fatalities, took place on November 24, 2020 in the plush Manor department store in Lugano, southern Switzerland.