Verona Sack Di Francesco After Four Matches In Charge

43 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Verona sack Di Francesco after four matches in charge

Rome, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Eusebio Di Francesco has been sacked by Verona after just four matches in charge, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

"Hellas Verona FC announces that it has relieved Eusebio Di Fransesco of his role as first team coach," Verona said in a statement.

The 52-year-old's sacking comes the morning after Verona's latest defeat, 1-0 to Bologna which leaves them in the Italian top flight's relegation zone with no points.

They were also beaten by an exciting Sassuolo side and reigning champions Inter Milan in their other league matches, with their only success coming against third-tier side Catanzaro in the first round of the Italian Cup last month.

Di Francesco arrived at Verona in the summer following the departure of Ivan Juric to Torino, trying to rebuild his managerial career following disappointing spells in charge of Sampdoria and Cagliari.

He was sacked by both clubs, being shown the door at Cagliari in February with the Sardinian club languishing in the drop zone after not winning a game since the previous November.

Previously he had made a name for himself by taking Sassuolo to Europe for the first time in their history in 2016 and two years later leading Roma to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Verona host Roma in their next Serie A fixture on Sunday evening.

