Veterans Smolov, Guilherme Out Of Russia's Euro Training Squad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Veterans Smolov, Guilherme out of Russia's Euro training squad

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Forward Fyodor Smolov and goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme were omitted from Russia's Euro 2020 training squad, the Russian Football Federation (RFS) announced on Tuesday.

Smolov, 31, played all five games at the 2018 World Cup while Brazilian-born Guilherme, 35, last featured for his adopted country in November.

Former Celta Vigo forward Smolov was named in the back-up group of seven players.

The list of 30 Names will be narrowed down to 26 players before the competition, the RFS said in a statement.

Stanislav Cherchesov's side will meet for a training camp in Austria on May 20 before friendlies against Poland on June 1 and Bulgaria four days later.

At the delayed Euro, they will play Belgium in Saint Petersburg on June 16, Finland four days later in the same city before heading to Copenhagen to face Denmark on June 21.

Russia Euro 2020 training squad Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Andrey Lunyov, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin Defenders: Georgi Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes, Roman Yevgenyev, Yuri Zhukov, Vyacheslav Karavayev, Fyodor Kudryashov, Ilya Samoshnikov, Andrey Semyonov Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Maksim Mukhin, Aleksandr Golovin, Arsen Zakharyan, Daniil Fomin, Roman Zobnin, Alexei Ionov, Daler Kuzyayev, Andrey Mostovoy, Magomed Ozdoyev, Denis Makarov, Alexei Miranchuk, Denis Cheryshev Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Anton Zabolotny, Alexander SobolevCoach: Stanislav CherchesovReserves: Alexander Maksimenko, Igor Smolnikov, Dmitri Chistyakov, Yuri Gazinsky, Daniil Lesovoy, Reziuan Mirzov, Fyodor Smolov

