UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,319 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :-- Vietnam recorded 1,319 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 138 from Saturday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new infections were domestically-transmitted in 42 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 347 new cases recorded on Sunday, followed by the northern Bac Ninh province with 138 and the northern Vinh Phuc province with 90.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,708,887 with 43,075 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,402,046 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 88 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Nearly 219.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 198.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Vinh Hanoi Vietnam Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

8 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

17 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.