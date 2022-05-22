Vietnam reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :-- Vietnam recorded 1,319 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 138 from Saturday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new infections were domestically-transmitted in 42 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 347 new cases recorded on Sunday, followed by the northern Bac Ninh province with 138 and the northern Vinh Phuc province with 90.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,708,887 with 43,075 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,402,046 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 88 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Nearly 219.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 198.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.