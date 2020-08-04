UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Sees Booking.com Slash Quarter Of Global Staff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Virus sees Booking.com slash quarter of global staff

The Hague, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Online travel agency Booking.com said Tuesday it will cut up to a quarter of staff worldwide due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leading to thousands of job losses.

The Amsterdam-based booking site, which employs around 17,500 people around the world, declined to give an exact number of posts that will be slashed, saying details would become clearer "in the coming weeks and months." But it warned that "up to 25 percent" of employees could go in what it called an "extremely difficult step".

"The Covid-19 crisis has devastated the travel industry, and we continue to feel the impact as travel volumes remain significantly reduced," the company said in a statement sent to AFP.

"While we have done much to save as many jobs as possible, we believe we must restructure our organisation to match our expectation of the future of travel," it added.

Booking.com's Amsterdam headquarters was expected to be among the sites affected, Dutch media reports added.

Hard-hit by the slowdown in international travel resulting from the lockdown, Booking.com follows in the footsteps of other digital travel sites such as Airbnb and TripAdvisor, which have also laid off around 25 percent of their workforce.

Booking.com applied in April for state support.

Last month it received some 61 million Euros ($71.8 million) from the Dutch state, making it the third-largest recipient of support behind flagship airline KLM and Dutch Rail (NS), the ANP national news agency reported.

Founded in 1996, Booking.com has some 28 million listings on its website which is available in 43 languages.

Related Topics

World Awami National Party Company Job Amsterdam SITE April Media From Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Amongst Deserving ..

13 minutes ago

SC seeks govt’s reply in suo motu case of Army P ..

27 minutes ago

ADX announces listing of Mamoura Diversified Globa ..

1 hour ago

Govt unveils special postage stamp for Youme-e-Ist ..

1 hour ago

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profitee ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.