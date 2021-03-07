UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wade Shines As Australia Struggle With New Zealand Spin In Final T20

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:20 AM

Wade shines as Australia struggle with New Zealand spin in final T20

Wellington, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Matthew Wade shrugged off a string of low scores to hit a quick-fire 44 as Australia struggled to 142 for eight in the face of an experimental New Zealand spin attack in the Twenty20 decider in Wellington on Sunday.

With the series locked at 2-2, and every game won by the side batting first, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put his faith in his slow bowlers after Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Spinners bowled 12 overs, the most for New Zealand in a Twenty20 match, and took four of the eight wickets.

Ish Sodhi finished with 3-24 off his four overs, Mitchell Santner conceded only 21 runs from his four and Hong Kong-born Mark Chapman, bowling for the first time for New Zealand, took 1-9 off two.

Wade, who had averaged less than 14 through the first four games, remained unruffled.

The regular opener was dropped down to number three, although it was a brief respite after the promoted Josh Philippe lasted only eight deliveries before he was the first to fall for two.

Wade's 29-ball innings produced three fours and two sixes. He lost his wicket when New Zealand turned back to pace bowler Trent Boult who had the wicketkeeper-batsman caught in the deep.

Boult also accounted for Philippe while Tim Southee removed Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson in the final over.

Related Topics

Attack Australia Wellington Mitchell Mark Chapman Mitchell Santner Sunday From Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

8 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

7 hours ago

Xhaka shocker costs Arsenal, Southampton halt slum ..

7 hours ago

Thousands turn out for Vienna anti-lockdown protes ..

8 hours ago

Incense and ululations: Pope meets his Iraqi flock ..

8 hours ago

Kvitova demolishes Muguruza to win second Qatar ti ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.