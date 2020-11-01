UrduPoint.com
Wales Great Jones Sets New Test Appearance Record

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Wales great Jones sets new Test appearance record

Llanelli, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Alun Wyn Jones became the most-capped player in rugby union history when he led Wales out in their Six Nations international against Scotland at Llanelli on Saturday.

Wales captain Jones was appearing in his 149th Test, a tally that includes nine internationals for the British and Irish Lions.

The 35-year-old lock has now taken sole possession of a record he had shared with 148-times capped retired New Zealand World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

