UrduPoint.com

Washington Wants To Restrict Exports Of Surveillance Tech Used In Rights Abuses

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Washington wants to restrict exports of surveillance tech used in rights abuses

Washington, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The United States wants to look into working with allies to restrict exports of surveillance technologies that could be used to violate human rights, a senior White House official said Thursday.

Washington "will launch an Export Control and Human Rights Initiative" at President Joe Biden's democracy summit to be held virtually on December 9 and 10, the official said.

"We will assemble a group of like-minded governments that will commit to working together to determine how export control tools could better monitor and, as appropriate, restrict the proliferation of such technologies," the official said.

The official said such measures were being examined given the "increasing misuse by end-users in abusing human rights, including acts of transnational repression." The official did not say which allied countries might be involved in the initiative but indicated that "many" signatories to the Wassenaar Arrangement would sign up.

The Wassenaar Arrangement is an informal multilateral commitment for the control of exports of conventional weapons and so-called "dual-use" goods and technologies.

The agreement has 42 states as members.

The "voluntary and informal" working group will "develop and adopt a written, non-binding code of conduct or statement of principles intended to guide the application of human rights criteria to export licensing policy and practice," the official said.

Surveillance technologies cover a wide range of increasingly sophisticated tools whose use is spreading all over the world, from surveillance cameras, biometric software, facial recognition software, drones, and phone eavesdropping and data tracking systems.

Related Topics

World Exports Democracy White House Guide United States December All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2021

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

9 hours ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

9 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

9 hours ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.