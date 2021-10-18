UrduPoint.com

'We Disappointed Ourselves And Fans', Admits Bangladesh's Mahmudullah

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

'We disappointed ourselves and fans', admits Bangladesh's Mahmudullah

Muscat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said they had let themselves and their millions of fans down after a heartbreaking six-run loss to minnows Scotland in the Twenty20 World Cup.

World number six Bangladesh faltered in their chase of 141 to finish on 134-7 in the first round match in Muscat.

The loss hurt their chances of moving into the next stage and extended the team's horror run in the shortest format with just one victory at the tournament since 2007.

"I think as a batting unit, I think we have disappointed ourselves, so it's a big concern," said Mahmudullah.

"And we need to see where we have made those mistakes and probably need to try not to repeat those mistakes in the next game." Bangladesh's bowlers had reduced Scotland to 53-6 before Chris Greaves hit a match-winning 45 and then took two key wickets to create a big upset on day one of the 16-nation tournament.

He took down Shakib Al hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in two overs with his leg spin after the Bangladesh spinners had shone following their decision to bowl first.

"I think the bowlers are on the right track. We picked up six wickets I think within 60 runs, but after that they had a good partnership," said Mahmudullah.

"I think they played better cricket than us, and we were just not good enough tonight."Bangladesh fans are known for their passionate support and Mahmudullah said "we disappointed them".

Top two team from Group B will advance into the next stage and Scotland are behind table toppers Oman who thrashed Papua New Guinea in the tournament opener earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Cricket World Bangladesh Oman Muscat Papua New Guinea Mahmudullah Mushfiqur Rahim Turkish Lira From Million

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her ..

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her role promoting accessibility ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foste ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foster innovation ecosystem in heal ..

1 hour ago
 SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transf ..

SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

1 hour ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third world F2 crown with victory in ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business en ..

MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business environment, its efforts to supp ..

2 hours ago
 DMCC awarded ‘Global Free Zone of the Year’ by ..

DMCC awarded ‘Global Free Zone of the Year’ by Financial Times’ FDI magazi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.