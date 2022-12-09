UrduPoint.com

Weather Forecast For Friday

December 09, 2022

Weather Forecast for Friday

Riyadh, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers are forecasted to fall on Hail and Qassim regions, extending during the evening time to include some parts Riyadh, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah regions, as well as some parts of regions of Jawf and Northern Borders and the fog will be seen during the night and early morning hours on some parts the these regions.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 20-40km/h on the northern and central parts and southerly to southwesterly at speed of 15-35km/h on southern part, reaching 45km/h, with thunderclouds, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 25-45km/h.

