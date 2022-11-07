Week-long art activities to start from tomorrow at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Week-long art activities including a group art exhibition, performance, workshops, storytelling and a seminar by various artists will start here on November 8 (tomorrow) at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The activities will continue till November 16 in which 'Diversity and Social Harmony' by various artists featuring traditional and contemporary arts will be presented for art lovers on November 8, Performance and Workshop on "Understanding of abstract painting" by Rakshanda Atwar will be arranged on November 9 while a calligraphy workshop will also be arranged by Riffat Khattak on November 10.

Dastangoi or storytelling event by Dr Waqar Azeem and Sadia Hyat will be part of activities on November 10. Presentation and Mixed Media Painting Workshop by Hassnain Awais will be organized on November 11. A Seminar on Miniature and Demonstration by known miniature artist Najam H Kazmi and participating miniaturists will be held on November 16.

The exhibition includes an exquisite collection of artworks, including paintings and ceramics as an attraction of Pakistani art. The event is a collaboration between Nomad Gallery and PNCA. S. Najam Kazmi, Samina A. Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Khurram Abbas, Hassan Sheikh, Areej Nasir, Emaan, Tauqeer Hilbi, Alefiya, Rakshanda Atawar, Hassnain Awais, Nabahat Lotia, Jamil Hussain and Kuzhad are among the participating artists.

Pakistani art has a long tradition and history. It consists of a variety of art forms, including painting, sculpture, calligraphy, pottery and textile arts such as woven silk.

Ceramics and glazed pottery are among the oldest art forms in Pakistan, dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization (2500 B.C.E.). The most popular techniques used include engraving intricate designs into the undercoating of the pottery and then glazing it with colored transparent glazes. "The arts are a very wide range of human practices of creative expression, storytelling and cultural participation. They encompass multiple diverse and plural modes of thinking, doing and being, in an extremely broad range of media. Both highly dynamic and a characteristically constant feature of human life, they have developed into innovative, stylized and sometimes intricate forms. This is often achieved through sustained and deliberate study, training and/or theorizing within a particular tradition, across generations and even between civilizations.

The arts are a vehicle through which human beings cultivate distinct social, cultural and individual identities, while transmitting values, impressions, judgments, ideas, visions, spiritual meanings, patterns of life and experiences across time and space. Puppetry and storytelling (oral traditions) are examples of traditional performance art," said Nageen Hyat, curator of the show and Director Nomad Gallery.

She said that traditional art is important as it passed down through generations and provides a shared experience for the entire community. With values, cultural practices, and belief systems embedded in these art forms, they often form a common language through which the different communities that fabricate the society can be engaged, she added.