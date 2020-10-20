UrduPoint.com
West Brom, Burnley Share Premier League's First Goalless Draw This Season

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :West Bromwich Albion and Burnley played out the Premier League's first goalless draw this season as the struggling teams remained without a top-flight win after Monday's stalemate.

After a glut of goals across the Premier League since the new season started in September, the entertainment dried up at the Hawthorns.

Between them West Brom and Burnley had conceded a combined 21 goals in their opening seven games.

But the 47th match of the Premier League campaign ended without an entry in the scoresheet.

West Brom's Karlan Grant was denied a debut goal by a tight offside call, while Chris Wood hit the bar for the visitors.

The pair remain winless in the league this season, with Burnley claiming their first point after three defeats to lift them off the bottom of the table.

But a draw did little to kick-start either side's season as Albion continue to wait for their first victory since promotion.

It was Burnley who created the best chance of a forgettable first half when Ashley Barnes' fierce angled drive was beaten away by Sam Johnstone.

Grant showed his threat when Grady Diangana picked him out to head in, only for his celebrations to be cut short by an offside flag.

Burnley keeper Nick Pope saved well to spark a scramble as Branislav Ivanovic's shot was blocked and Matheus Pereira's effort was parried away.

Ashley Westwood's cross found Wood unmarked at the far post in the closing stages, but the Burnley striker headed against the bar.

