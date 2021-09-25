UrduPoint.com

West Brom Hit Back From 43-second Goal To Lead Championship

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

West Brom hit back from 43-second goal to lead Championship

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :West Brom recovered from conceding a goal after just 43 seconds to beat QPR 2-1 and go top of the English Championship on Friday.

Andre Gray's opener in the first minute at The Hawthorns had stunned the home crowd and the Londoners preserved their lead until the 75th minute.

But West Brom were gifted a route back after a mistake by goalkeeper Seny Dieng led to the equaliser.

Dieng allowed a shot from Karlan Grant to squirm from his grasp and into the net.

Grant then scored the winner in the 88th minute.

West Brom lead the way with 19 points from nine matches while Coventry are second on goal difference.

Viktor Gyokeres' brace helped Coventry to a 3-0 win over Peterborough.

The Swedish striker scored twice in three minutes soon after Gustavo Hamer's opener to blow away Peterborough, who remain one place and two points outside the bottom three.

