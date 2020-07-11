West Brom under pressure as Brentford boost promotion bid

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :West Bromwich Albion's hopes of automatic promotion to the Premier League were hit by a 1-1 draw against Blackburn, while Brentford kept up the pressure with a 3-1 win at Derby on Saturday.

Albion took the lead through Filip Krovinovic's 41st minute goal at Ewood Park.

But Slaven Bilic's side were stunned by a 63rd minute equaliser from substitute Joe Rothwell.

It took a fine save by Sam Johnstone to deny another Blackburn substitute, Jacob Davenport, in a tense finish.

The Baggies remain second in the Championship, level on points with leaders Leeds, who play at Swansea on Sunday.

Third placed Brentford are guaranteed at least a spot in the play-offs and also stayed in the hunt for a top two finish as they saw off Derby at Pride Park.

Ollie Watkins scored his 24th goal of the season to give Brentford an early lead but Derby hit back to level through Jason Knight.

Derby goalkeeper Ben Hamer should have saved Said Benrahma's low drive early in the second half but allowed it to go under him and the winger sealed victory with his second in the 64th minute.

Brentford are three points behind West Brom with three games remaining.

Jayden Stockley cancelled out a Lewis Grabban penalty as play-off chasers Preston and Nottingham Forest fought out a 1-1 draw.

Barnsley remain at the bottom of the Championship on paper after a 0-0 draw with Wigan, who would drop to the foot of the table once their 12-point penalty is applied.

The Tykes could not capitalise on a second-half red card for Wigan's Danny Fox.

A point each leaves Barnsley three points adrift of safety and Wigan effectively one point worse off, although they have appealed against the points deduction which is to be imposed at the end of the season after they entered administration on July 1.

Ryan Leonard's second-minute stunner gave play-off hopefuls Millwall a 1-0 victory at third bottom Hull.

Hull have managed just one win since New Year's Day and Leonard's 30-yard strike just 75 seconds after kick-off left them in danger of relegation.

Charlton are also in relegation trouble after a 1-0 home defeat against Reading.

Sheffield Wednesday beat QPR 3-0 and Bristol City won 3-1 at Middlesbrough.