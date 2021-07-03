UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Widow Of EU Diplomat Jailed For His 2007 Murder In I Coast

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Widow of EU diplomat jailed for his 2007 murder in I Coast

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Fourteen years after a French EU security agent was shot dead in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, his widow was jailed in Paris Friday for his murder.

As the 15-year jail term was delivered, Karine Blanc wept loudly as police handcuffed her and led her away.

Her French husband Michel Niaucel was shot in the chest at their home in Abidjan in February 2007, aged 54.

Blanc, who is now 54 herself, has always denied committing the crime, but was in the house at the time of the shooting along with their then 13-year-old daughter.

Local police had swiftly ruled out suicide and theft as motives for the crime and there were no signs of a forced entry into the villa, which was under high security.

"I did not kill my husband," she declared for the last time earlier Friday, before the jury retired to deliberate.

At the time of the murder she was expecting a baby and Niaucel wasn't the father.

Blanc had claimed that her husband was shot accidentally as she was attempting to prevent him committing suicide.

She had earlier served around 18 months in preventative detention before being released.

Niaucel was recruited to the EU delegation in Abidjan in early 2004.

During unrest in the country that year, he worked on the repatriation of some 8,000 French nationals including his wife and daughter.

He returned alone to Abidjan in 2005 and was later rejoined by his wife and daughter.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Jail Suicide Wife Paris Abidjan February

Recent Stories

Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Al ..

8 hours ago

2 killed, 1 injured in road accident at Western By ..

8 hours ago

Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Su ..

8 hours ago

'Secret Satellite' Launched From ISS Turns Out to ..

8 hours ago

Suicide bomber kills four, wounds eight in Mogadis ..

8 hours ago

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.