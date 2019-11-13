UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woods To Play Upgraded Genesis Invitational

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Woods to play upgraded Genesis Invitational

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Tiger Woods confirmed on Tuesday he will play in next year's Genesis Invitational tournament in Los Angeles as the event showcases its elevated status for the first time.

The tournament at Riviera Country Club holds special significance for Woods, who made his PGA Tour debut at the event in 1992 as a 16-year-old amateur.

Previously known as the Genesis Open, the tournament, which is run by Woods' charitable foundation, was boosted to invitational status last year.

The change grants the winner a three-year tour exemption, gives the tournament a higher purse, and reduces the field from 144 players to 120.

The new-look competition will be similar to the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, hosted by Palmer before his death in 2016, and Jack Nicklaus's Memorial Tournament.

"It's an honour for us to be in the same category as Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer," tournament host Woods said.

"Those are two legends of the game. For us to have this type of elevation, all the things we want to have happen for the tournament are going to happen.

"On top of that, to be able to host the tournament each and every year at Riviera, where it all started for me, it's come full circle."Woods' participation comes after a successful 2019 which saw him seal a dramatic fifth victory at the Masters in April before capturing an 82nd career PGA Tour win.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Same Circle Palmer Tiger Woods April 2016 2019 Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Former UN Official Says Military Coup in Bolivia B ..

2 hours ago

US Has 'Our Eye' on Islamic State Leader Baghdadi' ..

2 hours ago

French Culture Minister Franck Riester Says to Vis ..

2 hours ago

Plan launches to provide housing schemes to people ..

2 hours ago

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step t ..

2 hours ago

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Ho ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.