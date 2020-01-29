UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World-leading Pilot Training Facility Takes Off In Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:40 AM

World-leading pilot training facility takes off in Australia

SYDNEY, Jan. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A new state-of-the-art flight academy has opened in Australia with the capacity to train over 250 pilots per year.

Built by Aussie aviation giant Qantas in association with the Queensland State Government and the Wagner Corporation, the facility in the rural city of Toowoomba houses a 1,500 square meter hangar, four flight simulators, numerous classrooms and student accommodation quarters.

Learning to fly in single-engine Diamond DA40 and multi-engine DA42 aircraft, the graduates of the Qantas Pilot Academy will eventually become captains of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A380's.

"Opening our new Pilot Academy is a historic moment for Qantas, for aviation in Australia and for the thousands of future pilots who will learn how to fly here in Toowoomba," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said on Wednesday.

"Qantas Group pilots have a long-held reputation for being amongst the best in the world because of their high standards of training, and that tradition continues with the launch of our own Pilot Academy.

" With research by Boeing estimating the Asia-Pacific region will require an extra 248,000 pilots by 2035, Joyce said it is a priority for the airline to increase the proportion of female and indigenous pilots.

As part of this initiative, Qantas will offer three 85,000 Australian Dollars (56,000 U.S. dollars) scholarships to promising Aboriginal students. There are also plans to create a similar scholarship program for female candidates from regional and remote areas.

"When we announced the academy, we said we wanted to tap into a broader, more diverse talent base," Joyce explained.

"Through our scholarship program we're encouraging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, women and regional students to pursue a career in aviation to ensure the pilots in the cockpit better reflect the diversity of those sitting in the cabin."

Related Topics

World Australia Student Toowoomba Women From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

56 minutes ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.